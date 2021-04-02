Tullow man charged with dangerous driving causing death

IT IS hoped that a case involving the death of a woman following a road traffic incident will be dealt with at the next sitting of Carlow Circuit Court, a court was told. William Murphy, Graigowen, Tullow faces a charge of dangerous driving causing death at Castlemore Crossroads, Tullow on 8 April 2020.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kathleen Cash from Wexford died from her injuries 11 days after the incident.

A book of evidence was served on 30-year-old Mr Murphy at a sitting of Carlow District Court last week and Mr Murphy was sent forward to appear at the next sitting of Carlow Circuit Court on 11 May. Defending solicitor Chris Hogan sought legal aid for a junior and senior counsel.

“It’s due to the seriousness of the charge. It is a matter we hope to deal with at the next sessions,” he said. “It’s a tragic event what happened. We are hoping for a quick resolution.”

Judge Geraldine Carthy consented to legal aid for junior counsel, but declined to do so for a senior barrister. “This can be reviewed in the circuit court,” she said.

Full story in this week’s Nationalist