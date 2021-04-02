What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received eight planning applications between 26 March and 1 April.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bennekerry

Mark Morrissey wishes to construct a new private dwelling with detached garage at Grangeford, Bennekerry.

Carlow

MSD wish to erect an aluminium framed terrace canopy including retractable fabric awning with glass windbreak side panels and doors, adjacent to the existing site canteen building at Dublin Road, Pollerton Little & Oakpark, Carlow .The purpose of the development is to provide ancillary eating and break facilities for site personnel

Clonegal

Kevin & Michelle Moran wishes to construct a dwelling house, domestic garage at Monaughrim,

Clonegal.

Nurney

Brian Murphy wishes to retain original agricultural entrance at Kyleballyhue Road, Graiguenaspiddoge,

Nurney.

Rathvilly

Thomas Doyle wishes to retain planning permission for an attic conversion and single storey extensions at Bough, Rathvilly.

Gary & Michaela Dempsey wishes to construct a proposed new vehicular entrance to facilitate the construction of a proposed new dwelling at Knockroe, Rathvilly.

John Lawler wishes to retain detached domestic garage at Phillipstown, Rathvilly.

Tinryland

PJ Byrne wishes to construct a single storey dwelling, detached garage, shared driveway at Linkardstown, Tinryland.