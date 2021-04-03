Man who died in ‘tragic drowning accident’ was medical student

A man who died after getting into difficulties swimming off the north Dublin coast was a final year medical student.

Ali Hejazi, from Saudi Arabia, was pulled from the water off a beach known locally as Hidden Beach near the Baily lighthouse in Howth, according to The Irish Times.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

The Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) said the 26-year-old was a final year medical student.

“RCSI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Mr Ali Hejazi, final year medical student, who passed away following a tragic drowning accident yesterday,” a spokeswoman said in a statement to The Irish Times.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Ali’s family and friends at RCSI.”

“Unfortunately, due to current restrictions we cannot gather together as a community at this time,” the RCSI spokeswoman added.

“However, a range of supports have been put in place for our students.

“The college flags are flying at half-mast as a mark of respect to Mr Hejazi. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Hejazi’s family are receiving assistance from the Saudi Embassy and Cultural Bureau.

The Coast Guard were alerted after receiving a 999 call on Friday when a swimmer was spotted in difficulty.

The Howth Coast Guard Rescue team, Howth RNLI lifeboat and Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 responded.

The man was brought ashore by the rescue team before treatment from Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service.

Coast Guard Rescue 116 winched him aboard the helicopter and transferred him to and ambulance to be taken to Beaumont Hospital.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.