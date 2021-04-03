One man arrested as gardaí seize €160,000 in Athlone

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested one man after searching the vehicle he was driving and discovering €160,000 in Athlone.

The stop and search operation occurred in the area of Auburn Villas, Athlone.

Shortly after 9.30pm, Garda units from the Crime and Drugs Unit in Athlone stopped a car.

A search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84 was carried out and €160,000 cash was located concealed in the vehicle.

One man (sole occupant of car) aged 21 was arrested at the scene and taken to Mullingar Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

This man has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.