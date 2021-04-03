Second anti-lockdown protest takes place in Cork city centre

An anti-lockdown protest took place in Cork city centre today with about 300 people gathering for the event.

It started at the city’s Grand Parade and marched down the main thoroughfare of St Patrick’s Street.

Speakers and performers addressed the crowd with a discreet garda presence including 30 uniformed officers according to the Irish Examiner.

One of the main speakers Diarmaid Ó Cadhla called on people in every town and village to mount peaceful lockdown protests every Monday, during a lengthy address.

“Let’s make it a tradition,” he said.

He also called on people not to pay fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

“If needs be we will end up in court,” he said.

“If they want to fine us, let’s flood the courts.”

He said the mass movement of people and solidarity would “turn back this attack on our society”.