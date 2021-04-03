Status orange fire warning issued for Easter weekend

Saturday, April 03, 2021

A status orange fire warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture for the Easter weekend.

Warm and dry weather over the coming days will lead to dead grass, gorse and heather becoming more flammable, presenting an increased risk.

The warning notes a high fire risk and will remain in place until Tuesday, April 6th.

Following the warning, Coillte are appealing to members of the public not to light outdoor fires or BBQs if visiting local woodland areas this weekend.

Gardaí have also urged people to remain within 5km of their homes for all but essential reasons as Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions continue.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

UK Northern Ireland secretary appeals for calm after rioting in Belfast

Saturday, 03/04/21 - 1:24pm

Almost 30,000 passengers arrived from EU countries in February

Saturday, 03/04/21 - 12:49pm

One fifth of women feel pressure to quit their jobs during pandemic

Saturday, 03/04/21 - 11:07am