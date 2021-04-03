Status orange fire warning issued for Easter weekend

A status orange fire warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture for the Easter weekend.

Warm and dry weather over the coming days will lead to dead grass, gorse and heather becoming more flammable, presenting an increased risk.

The warning notes a high fire risk and will remain in place until Tuesday, April 6th.

🚨#FireWarning 🟧 Condition Orange – High Fire Risk 🟧 🔥We have issued an Orange Forest Fire Warning arising from weather patterns and expected level of risk during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. 🛑Warning in place until 12pm on Tuesday, April 6. 📍https://t.co/WRuAMFZZjI pic.twitter.com/pLv40kwKeL — Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) April 1, 2021

Following the warning, Coillte are appealing to members of the public not to light outdoor fires or BBQs if visiting local woodland areas this weekend.

Gardaí have also urged people to remain within 5km of their homes for all but essential reasons as Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions continue.