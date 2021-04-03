Vicky Phelan set to receive Covid vaccine in US

James Cox

Vicky Phelan has said she is relieved after learning she will receive her first Covid-19 vaccine next week in the United States.

The CervicalCheck campaigner is currently undergoing cancer treatment in Maryland.

The mother-of-two shared the news with her 60,000 Instagram followers as she posted a video update.

She said: “I am getting the vaccine, I am getting the first dose of the Covid vaccine next Wednesday.

“I’m getting treatment on Tuesday and then my first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday. I’m a little bit worried about how I’ll be but sure you know what I’m normally fairly sick on a Wednesday, so be it.

“My doctors have cleared it, I checked with my oncologist and he said it’s fine for me to get the vaccine on Wednesday. So, I’m really glad I’m getting it now because it will give me far more freedom than what I have at the moment.”

Ms Phelan said she was looking forward to exploring tourist sights when she is vaccinated.

“Once I’m fully vaccinated I will definitely be doing a bit more of the touristy stuff and visit more of Washington DC while I’m here as up until now I haven’t really done any of that because I’ve been too scared of getting Covid and having that interrupt my treatment. There was too much of a risk. So, yeah, things are looking up.”

Ms Phelan thanked people for their support towards the end of the video as she spoke about how much she is missing her family.

“All of the messages of support I’m getting really help to keep me going on days when I really miss my kids and really miss home. So thank you all for that, I really appreciate it.”