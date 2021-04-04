Arlene Foster voices sadness at man’s jetski death in Fermanagh

  • Home >
Sunday, April 04, 2021

Rebecca Black, PA

First Minister Arlene Foster has expressed her sadness following the death of a man in an incident involving a jetski in Co Fermanagh during the Easter weekend.

A man’s body was recovered from the River Erne at around 3.40pm on Saturday, police said.

Ms Foster tweeted: “Very tragic news coming from Fermanagh today. My condolences to the family at this devastating time.”

Emergency services attended the scene close to the Cloonatrig Road at Bellanaleck.

A police spokesperson said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination will take place.

