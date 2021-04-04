Covid-19: 2,000 high risk patients receive vaccine at Aviva Stadium

James Cox

The HSE says it plans to accommodate 3,000 people a day at its mass vaccination clinic at the Aviva Stadium by the end of this month.

Roughly 2,000 high risk patients are receiving their first dose at the centre in Dublin this bank holiday weekend.

It is operating alongside the Helix, while other centres will begin opening around the country tomorrow.

The HSE’s vaccination lead in community healthcare east, Mary Fitzpatrick, says capacity at the Aviva will be increased over the coming weeks.

COVID-19 vaccinations are happening all around the country today. Some pictures from the @AVIVAStadium where people with an underlying medical condition and very high risk got their #CovidVaccine. #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/CU2VAfxnKr — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) April 4, 2021

“At the moment we’re vaccinating smaller numbers because we want to give them time to go through,” she explained. “We will be going up to 3,000 per day, we’re hoping to be moving towards that target by the end of April.”