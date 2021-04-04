Eight people arrested as gardaí police planned protest in Dublin

James Cox

Eight people have been arrested in Dublin city centre as gardaí continue to police a planned protest.

Five men and one woman were arrested for breaches of the Health Act and two men were arrested in relation to public order incidents.

Six of the people arrested have been charged and released on station bail while two remain in garda custody.

A garda presence is still in place in the city centre.

Meanwhile, anti-lockdown protesters who were expected in Limerick this afternoon were a no show.

A group known as Rise Up Éireann had announced on social media they would gather at Arthur’s Quay in Limerick city at 2pm to protest about the current lockdown restrictions.

A dozen uniformed and plain clothed gardaí as well as Traffic Corps and Armed Support vehicles were spotted at the scene, but no protesters arrived.