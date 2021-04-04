Inquiry ordered into detention of women who refused to enter hotel quarantine

Aodhan O'Faolain

The High Court has directed an inquiry into the detention of two mothers who refused to enter mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving into Dublin Airport following their return from a trip to Dubai.

Mr Justice Paul Burns directed the inquiry on Sunday, under Article 40.4.2 of the constitution, into the legality of the detention of friends Niamh Mulreany and Kirstie McGrath at Mountjoy woman’s prison.

The inquiry has been directed against the Governor of the prison, where the two are currently being held.

Both women were arrested and charged with breaching Section 38 of the Health (Amendment) Act 2021 by refusing to be detained in quarantine following their alleged refusal to go the designated hotel on Friday.

Those found guilty of the offence could face maximum sentence of 1 month in jail and or a fine of €2,000.

The court heard they had travelled to the UAE, where they were due to, but ultimately did not, undergo cosmetic procedures.

The court also heard the trips and procedures were birthday presents funded by the women’s respective families and friends.

Granted bail

The pair were granted bail by the District Court on Saturday, on terms including that they remain in the hotel, and they provide their own bond of €800, of which €500 must be lodged.

They must also provide an independent surety of €2,000, €1,800 must be lodged. They were also ordered to surrender their passports and not leave the jurisdiction.

However, the High Court heard neither woman was able to take up bail resulting in their detention at the prison.

At the High Court John Fitzgerald SC, appearing with Keith Spencer Bl, instructed by solicitor Michael French for the two women, said their detention is not lawful and sought an inquiry aimed at securing their release.

Counsel said the focus of the inquiry relates to his clients’ dissatisfaction with the bail hearing and the “Draconian and disproportionate” conditions imposed on them by the District Court.

Counsel said that the bail conditions were imposed on two persons with no previous convictions, where no inquiry into their means was made, and who had tested negative for Covid-19 in three recent tests.

Preventative detention

The State’s objections to bail arose from concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic and not from any usual grounds, counsel said.

The mandatory quarantine, which his clients were not aware of before they left for Dubai, amounts to a form of preventative detention, he said, which has no lawful basis, he added.

The amount sought to be lodged as part of the bail conditions were beyond his clients’ means, adding that Ireland “had abolished debtors’ prisons” some time ago.

Counsel said the bail conditions were onerous and made no sense given they could not afford the cost of the hotel.

Out of concern for their children, his clients had offered to isolate at their own homes, rather than at the hotel, but this offer was not accepted.

In reply to the judge, counsel accepted a constitutional challenge may be brought against the provisions in the Health Act under which his two clients were charged.

Cosmetic procedure

Counsel said Ms McGrath of St Anthony’s Road, Rialto, Dublin 7 is the mother of two children, aged 10 and 8.

Her trip to Dubai was a 30th birthday present funded by family and friends.

Ms McGrath was due to undergo a cosmetic medical procedure, which she believed would assist her in addressing some personal matters.

Counsel said that Ms McGrath’s mother, who has taken leave from her job, has been looking after her two children. However, her mother must return to work in the coming days.

Mother-of-one, Niamh Mulreany, who celebrated her 25th birthday in March, also had her trip funded by a family member as a gift.

Ms Mulreany of Scarlett Row, Essex Street West, Dublin 2, who previously had breast enhancement surgery, had travelled with the intention of undergoing a corrective procedure carried out in Dubai.

She, too, did not go ahead with the procedure and is also in receipt of the lone parent allowance.

Counsel said that when they attempted to return to Ireland from Dubai on March 31st last, they were informed that she must pay €1,850 in order to quarantine at a hotel upon arrival in Dublin.

Travelling home

They were not able to pay that sum, and were told in Dubai that if they did not pre-book the hotel and pay, she would be denied passage to Dublin.

They were not allowed board flights to Dublin for two days. Following presentations from a public representative and the Irish consulate UAE after they agreed to make deferred payments for the hotel.

They had also believed their children could stay with them in the hotel. However, when they returned to Ireland, they were told they would have to pay the fee and their children could not stay with them.

Arising out of that, they refused to travel to the designated hotel because they could not afford the fee and over concerns for their children.

Counsel said that neither were aware of the new quarantining requirements before they departed to Dubai.

The inquiry into their detention has been made returnable to later this afternoon.