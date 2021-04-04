Seven charged with rioting in the North while suspicious object deemed a hoax

Police in Northern Ireland have charged seven people with rioting following another night of violence in parts of Northern Ireland.

The arrests were made following disorder in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast.

Three men, aged 25, 21 and 18, and a 19-year-old woman charged are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, April 30th.

A further three males, aged 17, 14 and 13 were also charged and will appear before Belfast Youth Court on the same date.

Officers also attended Newtownabbey on Saturday evening, were disorderly scenes were also reported.

In a statement, the PSNI appealed for calm in the area of the Cloughfern roundabout, asking “anyone who has any influence in communities” to use it to ensure people “did not get caught up in criminality” and are kept away from harm.

Suspicious object

Shortly after, the PSNI confirmed they had received a report of a suspicious object located in the Kilwaughter area in Larne.

A number of homes were evacuated and motorists were told to avoid the area.

Hours later, just before 4am, police said the security alert was over and the object was declared a hoax.

A statement released by the PSNI said: Shortly after 10.20pm last night, it was reported there was a suspicious object in the area. Officers attended and the object, which was declared a hoax, has been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“Residents have returned to their homes and we thank them for their patience and understanding while police worked to make the area safe.”

Police are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

My thoughts are with all our injured officers some of whom I spoke to in person last night. It’s worrying that many of those involved in the disorder were so young. We would ask that community & political leaders use their influence to keep young people safe from harm. pic.twitter.com/iDRjwW3nRs — Simon Byrne (@ChiefConPSNI) April 3, 2021

The violence on Saturday comes amid continued unrest in the North.

On Friday, police attended scenes of disorder in both Derry and the Sandy Row area Belfast.

PSNI chief superintendent Darrin Jones said the disturbance on Friday in Derry was the fifth night of such disorder, branding it “totally unacceptable”.

Eight PSNI officers were also said to have been injured in the riots in Belfast, targeted by a crowd of mostly young people throwing bottles, bricks and fireworks.

Their injuries were said to include burns, head and leg injuries.

Shortly before the officers attended the scene of the first reported disturbance on Saturday, PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne tweeted to say his thoughts are with the injured officers.

He added: “It’s worrying that many of those involved in the disorder were so young.

“We would ask that community [and] political leaders use their influence to keep young people safe from harm.