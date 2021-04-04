Trocáire call for return of Lenten appeal boxes as pandemic hits largest annual fundraiser

Irish charity Trócaire is asking supporters of their annual Lenten appeal to return collection boxes, warning that a decline in donations due to the Covid-19 pandemic would put many of its life-saving programmes at risk.

Easter Sunday marks the end of the charity’s biggest annual fundraising campaign, which has been heavily impacted by donators not being unable to access Trócaire boxes through the usual channels on account of Covid-19 restrictions.

Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra said: “Unless out generous supporters return their boxes or donate online this year, we won’t be able to provide life-saving support to the almost three million people who rely on out work overseas.”

Ms de Barra said they are asking people to ‘make their Trócaire box count’, but counting or estimating the amount of money in their collection box before donating the equivalent online, over the phone or by post.

Every year your Trócaire box makes a big difference to many of the world's most vulnerable people.

“Many parishes have their own local arrangements in place for collecting Trócaire boxes, so people can also contact their local parish to see if it is possible to return their box within the public health guidelines,” she added.

“Trócaire’s campaign this year focuses on people who are trapped in long-running wars, such as those affecting places such as South Sudan and Somalia.

“Generations of people in these countries have been forced to live through conflict. Their resilience and determination to help each other is remarkable. By donating to our Lenten Appeal, you will be helping them to help themselves,” Ms de Barra said.

More information about donating, or returning a Trócaire box, can be found on their website.