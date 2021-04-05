Death notices and funeral announcements

Ann O’Leary

Rose Cottage, Kildavin, Bunclody, Wexford / Kildavin, Carlow

In the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home, Bunclody on Sunday 4 April.. Beloved partner of the late Sonny, mother of Ger, Toss, Louise, Vera, Anthony & Stephen. Predeceased by her father, mother, brothers & sisters. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, their partners, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Ann’s soul Rest in Peace

Ann’s funeral Mass and burial will take place on Tuesday in St. Lazerian’s Church, Kildavin. Due to HSE and government restrictions, this will be a private family funeral.