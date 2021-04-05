It’s time to rhyme and sign with Carlow County Library Service!

By Elizabeth Lee

This year’s Spring into Storytime from Carlow County Library Service not only features online storytimes, but there’s also a storytime session for parents of babies and toddlers using sign language.

Rhyme and Sign Storytime sees the return of Clever Little Handies who earlier in the year facilitated Baby Sign Language classes for the library. This session will present storytime as another way to have fun and communicate with your baby before they can talk. Participants can sign along as they go and no previous experience is necessary as a brief introduction to baby sign will be given with instructions on how to do the ISL signs used.

The free 30 to 40 minute session will take place on Monday 19 April at 12pm and will be delivered online via Zoom. Places are limited so booking is essential.

Email the library to book at [email protected]