Death notices and funeral announcements

Marie Fox, nee Kavanagh

‘Crafty Fox’, Carlow Road, Myshall, Co. Carlow. Peacefully on 5 April 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Kathleen. Marie, beloved wife of Mick and much loved mother of Keith, Trevor and Pamela. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband, sons, daughter, son-in-law Thomas, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Saoirse, Tomás and Sadie, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

May Marie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall. Marie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoO_Fc63svs

Ann O’Leary

Rose Cottage, Kildavin, Bunclody, Wexford / Kildavin, Carlow

In the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Ros Aoibhinn Nursing Home, Bunclody on Sunday 4 April. Beloved partner of the late Sonny, mother of Ger, Toss, Louise, Vera, Anthony & Stephen. Predeceased by her father, mother, brothers & sisters. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, their partners, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Ann’s soul Rest in Peace

Ann’s funeral Mass and burial will take place on Tuesday in St. Lazerian’s Church, Kildavin. Due to HSE and government restrictions, this will be a private family funeral.