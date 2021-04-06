Fewer burglaries and safer roads in Carlow as crime stats reflect Covid effect

DOMESTIC violence and fraud are on the increase in Carlow as Covid-19 continues to have a chilling effect on most categories of crime.

At a meeting of Carlow Joint Policing Committee meeting last week, Superintendent Aidan Brennan said that crimes including burglary, theft, public order and drug possession were down in the first quarter of this year compared with 2020.

However, there was a 50% rise in domestic-violence-related calls in the first two months of 2021 compared with last year. There were 76 call-outs compared with 50.

“They have significantly increased; there is no doubt about that,” said Supt Brennan.

Fraud and economic crimes are also on the rise, with 15 incidents reported in January and February this year, compared with seven offences for the same period in 2020.

“It’s a new trend in crime matters,” said Supt Brennan. “Criminals are using the internet far more widely … scams of every description. We would encourage everyone to be ultra-careful when passing on personal information and banking details. It’s just constant, the new ways of trying to con you out of your money. It’s an international crime. We know it can be perpetrated from abroad. Just because it’s happening in Carlow does not mean the culprit is in Carlow. They could be anywhere.”

Regarding drug crime so far this year, there have been 42 detections of possession of drugs for personal use and 23 detections for possession for sale or supply, a total of 65 detections. This compares with 86 detections last year.

Supt Brennan said there had been some very significant seizures in regards to sale or supply, including as recently as the previous week, when €200,000 worth of cannabis was found in a van coming off the motorway.

Public order offences are also down significantly in Co Carlow.

Eighty-one offences were detected in the first quarter of 2020, but only 33 this year.

“The first three months of last year was life as normal, or as we knew it,” said Supt Brennan. “The first three months of this year have been very, very different in terms of the night-time economy.”

Property crime, including theft and burglary, was mostly down, following a downward trend over the last seven years.

Burglaries were down from 20 to 14, year-on-year. These offences included property other than houses, including sheds.

Supt Brennan said the reduction was due to three main reasons: there were fewer opportunities for burglars, with more people staying at home during Covid-19; proactive policing was also a deterrent; and Supt Brennan believes people are using less cash and keeping smaller amounts of money at home.

“The gains to be got from breaking into someone’s house are not what they used to be. They have moved on to other modes of crime,” he said.

There has been spike in theft of vehicles: ten in February 2021, compared with one in the same period last year. Supt Brennan said the increase was partly due to a number of break-ins to vans by a criminal on one night. He said that it was a stormy night and the culprit had used the cover of darkness and high winds to carry out their crimes.

“It’s a very damaging theft to those tradesmen who have had goods stolen,” he added.

Assault reports were consistent at four so far this year, the same as in 2020, while only one robbery has been reported this year.

On the road-traffic front, Supt Brennan said the roads have been quieter than last year. However, 12 motorists have been arrested for drink-driving and six drivers have tested positive for drugs.

Gardaí have seized 50 vehicles so far this year, compared with 62 in 2020.

“Most of those vehicles would have been seized probably for having no insurance, the driver not being licensed or taxed,” said Supt Brennan.

There has been no fatal road traffic collision or collision where serious injury arose so far this year in Carlow. “It’s good to see the roads safe so far this year. In general, the roads have been a lot safer this year than last year.”

Nationally, road deaths were down significantly in the first quarter of this year compared with last year. “That’s very welcome indeed,” he said.

There have also been an incredible 780 garda checkpoints in Carlow so far this year, including 87 mandatory alcohol testing checkpoints. On top of that, 2,100 patrols have been recorded this year. Supt Brennan said this was mainly due to the garda policing plan in response to Covid-19.