By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAƍ in Carlow are investigating a burglary at a house in Granby Terrace, Carlow shortly after midnight in the early hours of Sunday morning, 4 April. The homeowner disturbed two men in his kitchen, both of whom fled the scene in a dark-coloured car. Nothing was taken. Contact gardaƭ in Carlow on 059 9136620 with any information.