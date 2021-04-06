Man arrested after driver jumps from hijacked car in Portlaoise

  • Home >
Tuesday, April 06, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a hijacking incident on Sunday after a driver was threatened with a knife and forced to drive to Portlaoise.

At around 5pm, a man was sitting in his car in the O’Malley Park area of Limerick when he was asked for a lift by a man, which he agreed to.

At some stage during the journey the passenger threatened the driver with what is believed to be a knife and demanded he drive him to Portlaoise.

The driver managed to jump from the car as they approached a petrol station in Portlaoise.

He received minor injuries but did not require medical treatment at the time. The driver immediately reported the matter to gardaí and following an investigation a man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested in Tallaght shortly after 9pm.

He was brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Kilmallock District Court this evening at 5pm.

