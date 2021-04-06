There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow in Tuesday as the county now has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country.

There were 443 confirmed cases nationally along with nine additional deaths.

3 of these deaths occurred in January, 2 in February, 3 in March and 1 in April.

Carlow has the fourth lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country (42 cases per 100,000) with only Kilkenny, Kerry and Sligo having lower rates.

The national average is 157 cases per 100,000.

Of the cases notified today:

239 are men / 203 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 261 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 3rd 2021, 932,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: