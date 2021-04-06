There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow in Tuesday as the county now has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country.
There were 443 confirmed cases nationally along with nine additional deaths.
3 of these deaths occurred in January, 2 in February, 3 in March and 1 in April.
Carlow has the fourth lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country (42 cases per 100,000) with only Kilkenny, Kerry and Sligo having lower rates.
The national average is 157 cases per 100,000.
Of the cases notified today:
- 239 are men / 203 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties. **
As of 8am today, 261 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 3rd 2021, 932,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 660,800 people have received their first dose
- 271,524 people have received their second dose