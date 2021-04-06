No new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow

Tuesday, April 06, 2021

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow in Tuesday as the county now has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country.

There were 443 confirmed cases nationally along with nine additional deaths.

3 of these deaths occurred in January, 2 in February, 3 in March and 1 in April.

Carlow has the fourth lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country (42 cases per 100,000) with only Kilkenny, Kerry and Sligo having lower rates.

The national average is 157 cases per 100,000.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 239 are men / 203 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 261 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 3rd 2021, 932,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 660,800 people have received their first dose
  • 271,524 people have received their second dose

 

