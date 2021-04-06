Shopkeeper who died after chasing shoplifter to be buried in native Bangladesh

Olivia Kelleher

A popular shopkeeper who died after taking ill while chasing a shoplifter on Saturday morning in Dublin is to be brought back to his native Bangladesh for burial.

Father of one Akram Hussein worked in the Centra Shop beside the train station in Drumcondra.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a robbery at the Centra on Drumcondra Road Lower shortly after 9am on Saturday.

A teenager had taken a number of items from the shelf of the store. Mr Hussein and another staff member gave chase.

However, Mr Hussein, who was in his forties, suffered a health episode and returned to the Centra where an ambulance was called. He was pronounced dead at the Mater Hospital.

Tributes

Mr Hussein is survived by his 14-year-old son, wife, mother, a sister and a brother. They live in Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh. His family are bringing him home to Mirpur for burial.

Meanwhile, tributes have flowed in for Mr Hussein who was seen as a pillar of the community in Drumcondra. He lived locally for 15 years.

Solicitor Frank O’Doherty tweeted that Mr Hussein was kind to everyone he met.

“But particularly kind to the younger and older customers. He remembered everyone — older people who have lived here particularly — even when they moved to nursing homes or after passing on, he still thought of them and asked after them,” he said.

“Akram was the quintessential gentleman and quintessential local shopkeeper. He epitomised the very best of both. He became an important part of Drumcondra by virtue of his personal character. He was truly a first citizen of Drumcondra.”

Drumcondra Tidy Village posted that members were “devastated” to hear of the death of Mr Hussein.

“Akram was the life and soul of Drumcondra. Even if he was down he would have a friendly word and a happy smile for you. Such a gentle soul. He was the world’s best shop keeper. May he rest in peace.”

A book of condolences has been opened at the Centra shop and tributes have also poured in for Mr Hussein at rip.ie.