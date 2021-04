By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAƍ are appealing for information after power tools were stolen from a shed in Knocknatubrid, Tullow in the early hours of Sunday 28 March.

A Stihl consaw, a large Hitachi power grinder and a Hitachi 3x grinder were taken.

GardaĆ­ believe that the suspect may have crossed fields to access the shed. They are appealing for anyone who may have information or anyone who is offered tools for sale to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 9151222.