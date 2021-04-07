Death notices and funeral announcements

John (Johnny) Byrne
10 The Green, Hacketstown, peacefully, at his home. Dearly loved son of Mary and John, and loving brother of Madeline. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Denis, nephews Kevin and Conor, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie.