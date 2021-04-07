Less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Wednesday

  • Home >
Wednesday, April 07, 2021

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday among 423 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 of these deaths occurred in April, and 1 in February.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 219 are men / 201 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old
  • 199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 663,411 people have received their first dose
  • 272,676 people have received their second dose

