Less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Wednesday

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday among 423 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 of these deaths occurred in April, and 1 in February.

Of the cases notified today:

219 are men / 201 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: