Less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Wednesday

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday among 423 nationally.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
4 of these deaths occurred in April, and 1 in February.
Of the cases notified today:
- 219 are men / 201 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 30 years old
- 199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.
As of 8am today, 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 663,411 people have received their first dose
- 272,676 people have received their second dose