50% rise in domestic violence calls to Carlow gardaí

NO-ONE should feel unsafe in their home. That was the message from Carlow Garda Superintendent Aidan Brennan as the number of domestic violence reports have increased substantially year on year.

Gardaí in Carlow saw a 50% rise in domestic violence-related calls in the first two months of this year compared with same period in 2020. There were 76 call-outs compared to 50.

At a recent meeting of the Carlow Joint Policing Committee, chairperson Michael Doran asked the superintendent if he felt the figures were a true reflection of the level of domestic violence or did a stigma exist that stopped people reaching out.

“Do we need to be encouraging people who experience any level of domestic violence to come forward?” he said.

Supt Brennan replied that “no-one should feel unsafe in their home” and there was very strong legislation to support that. Safety orders, barring orders and protection orders were also court-approved orders that people who were subject to domestic violent could seek to protect themselves.

A safety order is an order of the court which prohibits the respondent from committing further violence or threats of violence. The respondent is not obliged to leave the home. A barring order requires the respondent to leave the home and prohibits them from entering. The order also prohibits the person from further violence or threats of violence, watching or being near your home, or following or communicating with you or a dependent person. A barring order can last up to three years.

Between the time of making an application for a safety or barring order and the court’s determination, there may be reasonable grounds for believing that the safety and welfare of the applicant or a dependent person is at risk. If so, the court can grant a protection order to prohibit the respondent from using or threatening to use violence, watching or being near your home if they don’t live together or following or communicating with the applicant. Breaches of these orders are treated decisively by gardaí.

“When they are granted, there is a pro-arrest policy by gardaí,” said Supt Brennan. “If there is a breach of that order, they will be arrested.”

Supt Brennan encouraged victims to “go to the court, speak to the court staff and obtain a court order”.