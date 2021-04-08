Carlow beauty spot is now a ‘hell hole’ say locals

A SCENIC gem in rural Carlow has been turned into a “hell hole” for locals with underage drinking and drug abuse.

The picturesque spot on the River Slaney at Aghade Bridge near the village of Ardattin has been a venue for young people taking nitrous oxide gas and drinking. Nitrous oxide is an inhaled form of laughing gas taken from ‘silver bullets’ to deliver a euphoric effect.

The area has become popular from morning to night for scores of young people during fine weather over the past year.

Locals spoke to The Nationalist to say they now avoid the area due to the level of intimidation and anti-social behaviour.

“It’s turned a beautiful part of Carlow basically into a hell hole,” said one resident. “It turns your home into a place you do not want to be. There would be fighting on the roads, screaming, underage drinking … throwing bottles into the river.”

Another added: “I don’t walk on my own down there – I just don’t feel safe.”

It’s feared that with the weather improving that trouble will escalate. Last summer, there were as many as 100 young people partying at Aghade. It is alleged that cars delivered beer and drugs for youths, while suspicious vehicles would park up in the area at night. The spot has traditionally been popular with fishermen and kayakers, but its isolated nature has made it attractive for young people.

Locals have been repeatedly left to clean up the spot, including picking up smashed bottles, while the area has also been blighted by illegal dumping.

The issue was raised by cllr William Paton at last week’s meeting of the Carlow Joint Policing Committee. “I have had reports of drug dealing among teenagers, use of nitrous oxide silver bullets,” he said. “There is general anti-social behaviour and they are making themselves a general pest and nuisance to people living in the area.”

Locals and cllr Paton point out that in many cases parents were dropping their children off at the spot.

One local person said: “They are dropping their little angels off and they turn into devils. They must be blind to what’s going on, or at least they don’t care.”

Cllr Paton added: “I think it needs a parental response and a garda response. With the schools closed, I think we need a co-ordinated response with parents and gardaí.”

Gardaí have responded to many calls over the past year, but there is general acceptance by locals that they can only do so much.

The Nationalist understands that gardaí were patrolling the area over the Bank Holiday weekend, which was generally quiet.