Cat litter tray in food preparation area among reasons for March closure orders

James Cox

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported that five Enforcement Orders were served on food businesses during the month of March for breaches of food safety legislation.

A cat litter tray and ashtray in food preparation areas was among the reasons for Closure Orders.

Two Closure Orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Céile Homemade Catering, 4 Deerpark Drive, Kiltipper, Dublin 24.

Lean & Green Meals, c/o Navan Soup Kitchen,16A Brews Hill, Navan, Co. Meath.

One Closure Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Bay View (Take Away), Main Street, Carrigart, Co. Donegal.

One Prohibition Order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Lean & Green Meals, c/o Navan Soup Kitchen,16A Brews Hill, Navan, Co. Meath.

One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Brazuca Market, 145 Parnell Street, Dublin 1.

Some of the reasons for the Closure Orders in March include: poor standard of cleanliness; cat litter tray and ashtray in food preparation areas; no food safety management procedures or associated monitoring records; lack of allergen information for consumers; operating as a food business without registration or approval; and the premises was filthy throughout.

Some of the reasons Prohibition Orders were served include: operating as a food business without registration or approval; no food safety management procedures or associated monitoring records; food not being labelled with date of minimum durability ‘use by dates’; and lack of identification to verify origin of foodstuffs.

Commenting today, Dr Pamela Byrne, chief cxecutive, FSAI, emphasised it is the responsibility of the food business owner to ensure that their food business is operating in line with the legal obligations and requirements under food law.

“The Orders served represent a disregard for compliance with food legislation which has been put in place to protect consumers. It is wholly unacceptable that some food businesses are choosing to operate outside of the law and also that they did not register their business before they started operating,” said Ms Byrne.

“All food business owners, big or small, whether trading from a business premises, in the home, from a mobile unit, food truck and/or online, must be registered and must be operating in line with food safety and hygiene legislation. It is the responsibility of the food business owner to ensure the food they produce and sell is safe to eat, and that consumers are not misled.”