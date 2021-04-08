Craft Hub Partners launch EU conference

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Craft Hub is presenting a conference to explore the topics and the goals of this ambitious initiative focused on craft in the context of European cultural heritage and its continuing relevance in contemporary practice.

Hosted by Noel Davidson and Lorraine Bowen from the Entrepreneurs Academy, the conference includes a range of speakers from craft and creative enterprises, projects and instructions across Europe.

The conference will include the applications for more than 40 craft residencies that will culminate in a festival, an exhibition and a publication.

Speaking about the commencement of Craft Hub, Carlow County Council chief executive Kathleen Holohan said: “I am delighted to see this project up and running and that Carlow County Council is leading a European project in an area which Co Carlow has built into its DNA in terms of creativity and craft.”

The chief executive continued: “We as a council look forward to working with our eight partners across Europe over the next three years on this project and when conditions allow welcoming the partners and participants of Craft Hub to Co Carlow.”

Welcoming the conference and the project, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Tom O’Neill said: “I’d encourage everybody in Co Carlow and the environments to engage with Craft Hub, which is an exciting opportunity for Co Carlow and a chance for our creative and craft professionals to engage in a project which is designed to build capacity by collective engagement with our partners from the eight European countries.”

CraftHub, co-funded by the Creative Europe Programme of the European Union, is a nine-member European organisation partnership that includes Ireland, Wales, Germany, Italy and Scotland.

The project activities involve investigating and documenting craft skills and processes; their differing application in creative practice across Europe; and questioning of cultural specificity and individual motivations of practitioners.

The programme involves 42 transnational maker residencies, 305 days of outreach work, a festival, seven exhibitions and two conferences.

To book your place, visit: Craft Hub – Inspired by Creativity, Heritage and Connectivity Tickets, Wednesday 21 April at noon; Eventbrite or queries to 059 9129783. Alternatively, email [email protected]