€18m regeneration fund ‘a huge win for Carlow’

By Suzanne Pender

A COMPREHENSIVE and united masterplan for the future of Carlow town made it “impossible for the department to ignore Carlow”, a meeting of Carlow Municipal District heard recently.

Director of services Michael Rainey was discussing Carlow town’s successful application under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund (URDF), with €9.79m awarded for several key projects identified in Project Carlow 2040. Carlow County Council will provide matching funding, bringing the total to €13 million. Days following the announcement it was confirmed that an additional €5m will be granted to the town, following clarification on some “design elements” in relation to plans for Potato Market, Carlow.

Mr Rainey confirmed at the recent meeting that the council had already held “very positive” discussions with the department in relation to the further clarification sought. “We are satisfied that we will receive the €5m requested, depending on some design elements in relation to Potato Market,” he said.

Mr Rainey described the total allocation of €18m as “a huge win for Carlow”, adding that the council’s decision to forge ahead with the masterplan for the town, Project Carlow 2040, in order to make a URDF application in 2020 had been “a bit of gamble”.

“We could have made our application in 2022 or 2023, but the fact that our masterplan was completed last year … that was the key to our success,” said Mr Rainey. “Also, that everyone bought into the vision, the extensive consultation carried out and the hugely positive response – that was critical,” he added.

Mr Rainey promised a “very exciting three of four years ahead”, adding that his expectation was that “every penny” of the €20.8m sought by Carlow County Council under the URDF application would be made available.

“All the stakeholders pulling in the same direction made it very hard for the department to ignore Carlow,” said Mr Rainey.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne offered a “big thanks” to the council officials, adding that the high-quality application submitted had “swung it for us”.

He added that the key word was “shovel ready”, adding that what people want to see now are “shovels in the ground”.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that Carlow has been hearing about plans for a while, but in this case the funding was “very significant”. He, too, urged action on the project sooner rather than later and thanked Mr Rainey and the council’s design team for their “long, painstaking hours behind the scenes” preparing the application.

Cllr Fintan Phelan described it as “extremely positive news for Carlow”.

“It is heartening to know that at the first time of asking our masterplan was successful; this is big endorsement of Carlow town by this government,” he said.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace described the allocation as “politics done right”, adding that she looked forward to seeing the changes in the town and “knowing we were part of it”.

Cllr Tom O’Neill praised the comprehensive application submitted, while cllr Andrea Dalton congratulated the “overarching vision” for the town contained within the plan, adding that it was “a proud day for Carlow”.

Cllr Ken Murnane echoed all the remarks made, adding that it was also important to acknowledge “a voice in Dublin” that played a part in the successful application, but “in particular” in the second allocation of €5m. “Maybe Adrienne Wallace could put that on her Facebook page,” he quipped.

Mayor Browne accepted that deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor had made representations to the minister, but added that so, too, had a number of public representatives. “It was a huge effort right across the board,” he added.

Cllr Cassin described cllr Murnane’s remarks as “disingenuous” to suggest that one voice had secured the funding, when “everyone had made representations about this”.

“I didn’t say she had done it on her own,” argued cllr Murnane.