Gardaí and Department of Social Protection warn of scam calls and texts

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí and the Department of Social Protection said they are aware of a scam where people receive phone calls and texts from people fraudulently saying they are from the Department of Social Protection and their PPS number has been compromised.

They said the person receiving the call is then requested to verify their name, PPS number, and, in some cases, bank account details. Their personal data will then be used by the persons calling for fraudulent purposes.

Gardaí said they would like to advise members of the public to be wary of such calls and:

Do not engage with the caller or return the call.

Never share personal information data with such callers or with people who make contact by text.

A member of An Garda Siochana or a Department of Social Protection employee would never request bank account details or personal data in a cold call or text.

A member of An Garda Siochana or a Department of Social Protection employee would never advise a member of the public to move money from their account or to purchase cryptocurrency or move their money anywhere to keep it safe.

They said if a member of the public believes they have received such a phone call or text, they are advised to contact their bank and the Department’s helpline number 1890 800 024 (between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday).

They are also advised to take a note of the number and report the matter to their local Garda Station.