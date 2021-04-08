Winners named for Easter shop window contest

Thursday, April 08, 2021

Miriam Pearson of Sweet Creation scooped the first prize. Here she’s receiving her prize from Niamh Kelly and Joan Murtagh, secretary of Baltinglass Tidy Towns

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE were little pops of colour and spring-like happiness all over Baltinglass during Easter weekend, when the local Tidy Towns committee organised an Easter display competition for shops and businesses. Windows were adorned with fluffy chicks, bright-yellow daffodils, bunnies and, of course, Easter eggs!

Committee members were delighted with the response, when even those businesses that were closed due to the restrictions came up trumps with wonderful displays. It must have been difficult for the judges to decide on the winners, but they finally chose three contestants.

Niamh Kelly presents the second prize to Damian Patterson of Pattersons’ Butchers

Lillian Steed from A Daisy a Day flower shop won third prize for her wonderfully-dressed window; Patterson’s butchers took the runner-up spot for their window, which featured adorable knitted figures; and Miriam Pearson of Sweet Creations scooped first prize for her mouth-watering display.

Third prize went to Lillian Steed of A Daisy A Day flower shop

They are our very worthy winners and again we would like to thank the entrants and the sponsors of the prizes,” said Philip Reilly, PRO of the Tidy Towns committee.

Prizes came courtesy of the committee, which sponsored the first prize; Quinn’s Spar supermarket, which donated the second prize; and Fisher’s Centra which kindly gave the third.

