Almost €2 million allocated for rural development projects in Carlow

Carlow has received almost €2 million in additional funding for rural development projects.

Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan said: “Minister (for rural and community development) Heather Humphreys confirmed the additional funding for this region under the €70 million Transitional LEADER programme for the period 2021-2022. Under this latest round of funding, €65 million is being allocated to support locally-led rural development projects across the 29 Local Action Groups (LAGs). This includes €1,895,874 for Carlow and €2,302,056 for Kilkenny. A further €3 million is being allocated to support the LEADER Co-operation measure which encourages rural areas to work together on collaborative projects. And €2 million will be allocated to prepare for the next LEADER Programme.

“LEADER funding has been transformative in both Kilkenny and Carlow and it has helped to revitalise rural parts of both counties and give start-up, family enterprises the boost and the start they needed. I’m delighted that additional funding has been made available and will be pressing for more for the area in the weeks and months to come.”