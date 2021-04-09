Bagenalstown set to get new fire station

By Elizabeth Lee

BAGENALSTOWN is set to get a new fire house after the council received funding of €500,00 to upgrade the existing building. They’re also in line to receive a further €350,000 to buy a new fire brigade next year.

Liam Carroll, acting chief officer, made a presentation at the April meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District, during which he outlined the work that the fire department does in the area.

He said that call-outs to fire had dropped by 20% and road traffic accidents had fallen by 30% during lockdown and social restrictions over the past year, but the Bagenalstown service has a target of reacting to an incident within five minutes of getting a call.

The existing fire house, which was built in 1990, is now substandard and has cracks in its walls. It’s poorly insulated, its electrics need attention and there are no facilities for female fire officers. The plan, as Mr Carroll outlined, is to demolish a wall that’s cracked and to incorporate the adjoining, disused courthouse into the fire service campus.

The new building will feature new changing and laundry facilities, a new area for servicing oxygen masks and tanks, a new façade and a surrounding wall to incorporate the whole fire station.

Mr Carroll said that the project can now be put out to tender and that work is expected to start next year.

The news was warmly welcomed by the councillors, who also acknowledged the work that the local firemen carry out, including the tackling of gorse fires on Mount Leinster just days prior to the meeting.