Cabinet meeting tonight to consider adding countries to quarantine list

An unplanned cabinet meeting is being organised to consider adding countries to the State’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

The meeting will take place at 8pm tonight.

Government sources told The Irish Times the move to hold an unplanned incorporeal meeting at short notice was due to the level of concern around Covid-19 variants.

Asked on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme about the move, Minister of State Thomas Byrne said the issue of caps on arrivals was a matter for the Cabinet but that was “clearly a possibility that someone would have to take into account”.

Earlier it was confirmed thousands of travellers came into the Republic from countries experts say should be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine, while the Government debated additions to the list.

Travel data

Figures released by the Department of Transport show that during the most recent week for which statistics are available, almost 3,000 people arrived into the State from France, Germany, Italy and the United States.

The figures cover the period from March 29th to April 4th. News of the Government’s intention to expand the list to include these countries broke on March 30th.

The most arrivals came from France, with 1,300 travellers coming into either Dublin or Shannon airports that week. This was followed by the USA, with 735 arrivals, Germany with 707 and Italy with 245.

The push to add more countries to the list caused a bitter row between Government departments last week, with resistance particularly from the Department of Foreign Affairs to the step.

At present Austria is the only EU member state on the list, which is dominated by countries in South America, sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.

On Thursday the HSE confirmed ten cases of Covid-19 have been detected among arrivals into the country who are being accommodated in hotel quarantine, since the system was established two weeks ago.