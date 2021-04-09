Carlow solar farm given green light

A solar farm in Bennekerry was given the green light by planners recently.

Wexford Solar Ltd were successful in their application for a solar photovoltaic energy development for Johnstown, Bennekerry.

The proposed development will include the erection of fixed solar panels on ground mounted frames, electrical transformer and inverter units.

A 10 year permission for the erection and operation of the development was granted.

The decision to grant permission by Carlow planners follows a lengthy process with the initial application being submitted a year ago.