By Elizabeth Lee

COUNTY councillors are genetically wired to say ‘yes’ and find it difficult to refuse a request from a member of the public – that’s according to cllr Arthur McDonald, cathaoirleach of Bagenalstown Municipal District. At the April meeting of the MD, he said: “It’s not in a councillor’s genes to say ‘no’. It’s difficult for us to say ‘no’ to people.”

He made the assertion when local representatives were discussing how best to use their discretionary grants – money they receive every year from the government, which the councillors can spend in whatever way they see fit. They mostly donate the funds to local communities or organisations in their own areas, but this year the Bagenalstown councillors were in a dilemma because they were being asked to donate to causes outside of their own district.

“I know that they’re great causes, but every time we give away money (to someone outside the district), we take away from our own area,” said cllr McDonald.

Cllr Michael Doran said he had been approached to contribute to a cause outside of the municipal district, too. He asked how the fund could now been seen as a source for “charity-type requests” instead of its usual use for the overall good of the community.

Senior Executive Officer Brian O’Donovan replied that it was up to each councillor to decide how they wanted to spend their discretionary funds, while director of services Pádraig O’Gorman agreed that how the councillors spend the funds is up to their own discretion.

“It’s very much discretionary. It’s up to the councillors themselves if they want to put a caveat on it. There are no rules about keeping it within the municipal district area. That’s the councillors’ business,” said Mr O’Gorman.

Cllr McDonald replied that he didn’t feel comfortable in refusing to help people out if he’s asked.

“It’s not in councillors’ genes to say ‘no’,” he concluded.