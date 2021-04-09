Death notices

Noreen Coss, nee Flynn

Bullock Park, Carlow passed away on 8 April 2021 (peacefully) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Kevin and much loved mother of Derek, Elaine, Lisa, Brian and Karen. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother, sisters, sons-in-law Peter and Eamonn, daughters-in-law Mira and Fiona, adored grandchildren Éabha, Róisín, Saoirse, Erin, Fionn, Max, Phoebe, Feana and Tiernan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former nursing colleagues and friends.

Rest in Peace

Owing to the government restrictions the funeral will be private. The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam at 11.15am Saturday (April 10th) form the following link

(www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/)

Burial will follow afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.