Death notices and funeral arrangements

Katherine O’Reilly (nee Garvin)

Killinure, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Peacefully in Naas General Hospital on 7th April. Predeceased by her husband Joe, brothers Philip and Stephen. Katherine, beloved mother of Shane and Michael and adored grandmother to Patrick. Sadly missed by her sons, grandson, brothers Padraic, Alan and Gerard, her sisters Shelia, Marie and Deirdre, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May Katherine Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place on Saturday at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Ballyconnell, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Clonmore Cancer Medical Trust.

Katherine’s Funeral can be viewed on www.ClonmoreParish.ie