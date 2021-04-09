Fire crews battle ‘significant’ blaze on Mount Leinster

Photos: Carlow Fire and Rescue Services

By Suzanne Pender

FIREFIGHTERS battled a “significant” gorse fire at Mount Leinster on Tuesday night that was dangerously driven by strong winds and visible right across the county.

Eleven firefighters from Bagenalstown Fire Station spent hours tackling the fast-moving blaze, which began close to the car park at the Nine Stones area of Mount Leinster.

“We were alerted to the gorse fire at 9.27pm and on approach we could see the fire from a long distance back,” explained Liam Carroll, acting chief fire officer.

“It was a significant gorse fire and the strong northerly winds that night also influenced the behaviour of the fire, which was spreading very quickly,” he added.

The dark conditions, steep slopes and slippery, uneven surfaces contributed to the dangerous situation for Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service as they battled the blaze, which was moving “at jogging speed” across the mountain.

By approximately midnight, the gorse fire was extinguished, a passing snow shower conveniently helping firefighters put out its remnants.

Mr Carroll pointed to Section 40 of the Wildlife Act, which prohibits burning between 1 March and 31 August and clearly states it is an offence to do so.

Yet despite numerous appeals by Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service, a number of individuals continue to intentionally light fires on Mt Leinster and the Blackstairs Mountains.

Mr Carroll was also critical of the long-term damage caused to one of Carlow premier beauty spots.

“As well as being damaging to plant and animal life, these fires release enormous volumes of smoke, carbon dioxide and other pollutants, which are harmful to the atmosphere,” he said.

“They destroy the vegetation to the clay, which also has implications for erosion and creates an unsightly scar on the landscape, which takes months to recover from,” added Mr Carroll.

Mr Carroll also urged members of the public to contact the fire service if they observe a fire on the mountain.

“We know the gorse fire on Tuesday night was burning for a while before we arrived, so I would urge the public not to be afraid to dial 999, don’t just assume someone else will make the call,” he said.