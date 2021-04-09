Gardaí discovered 100 people at house party last weekend

An Garda Síochána continues to find large groups of people gathering in social settings and discovered a house party attended by around 100 people last weekend.

In some instances, particularly in relation to house parties, “gardaí are finding groups as big as 30 to 40 people. In one case last weekend, up to around 100 people were found at a house party”, the Garda said in a statement on Friday.

Gardaí are urging members of the public to stick to the public health guidelines and not gather in breach of Covid-19 regulations for exercise and parties. They have issued 283 fines of €150 each to people attending house parties over the past eight days.

To date 675 fines of €500 have been handed down to people who have organised house parties, while another 2,666 fines have been issued to attendees, according to Garda figures.

More than 1,700 fines for Covid-19 breaches were issued over the past eight days.

5km rule

A Garda spokeswoman said members of the force will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

The reminder comes ahead of the final weekend when the 5km travel restrictions apply. From Monday people will be allowed to move throughout their county or within 20km of their home.

For now, An Garda Síochána is warning the public that the current 5km limit applies to travelling for exercise.