Mayo island that was owned by Nick Faldo sold for €1 million

Friday, April 09, 2021

A Mayo island that was on the market for more than €1 million has been sold.

A sale has been agreed for Bartragh Island, in Killala Bay, according to the Western People.

The island had been listed for sale at a price of €1.1 million in December.

The island was previously owned by Oscar-nominated actress Joyce Redman who reportedly kept it as a summer home between the 1950s and the late 1970s.

More recently, it was purchased by British golfing legend Nick Faldo.

Mr Faldo had plans to turn the 170-hectare island into a golf course. Nick Faldo International purchased Bartragh in October 1997.

Nick Faldo International purchased Bartragh Island in 1997.

The company is an award-winning international golf course design firm headed up by Mr Faldo.

The plan to turn Bartagh into a luxury golf course received international media attention but it never materialised and was hampered by a number of legal actions.

Bartragh is about 4.6km long and 0.5km wide, access from the mainland is possible only by boat.

The island consists of sand dune-type vegetation and rough pasture together with a part-renovated but derelict house dating back to 1838 which is registered on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

 

