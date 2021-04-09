Roadside coffee dock hits the spot

By Elizabeth Lee

A COFFEE lover has just turned his taste for the popular beverage into a business when he set up Ciao Coffee and Bites outside Carlow town.

Podge O’Toole, a trained barista, worked for years in restaurants and bars, where he learnt how to make the perfect ‘cup of Joe’.

“I love coffee myself and after working in restaurants like The Clink in Carlow town, I learnt how to make a good cup of coffee,” Podge told The Nationalist.

With the help of his father Christy, Podge kitted out a horse box, complete with a state-of-the-art coffee machine and uses Badger and Dodo coffee for his drinks.

Pat Murphy of Murphy Contract Cleaners in Deerpark Business Park on the Dublin Road kindly offered him an opportunity to set up his stall there and Podge jumped at the chance. He opened his brand new venture over the Easter weekend and was very pleased with how it went.

As well as selling a range of coffees, teas and hot chocolates, he’s also has beautiful, hand-made sweet treats, courtesy of Maggie Roche from the Little Acorn Café in Baltinglass.

Podge, who hails from Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, is a sports science student at IT Carlow. He also plays Gaelic football for his village and for his county, so when lockdown restrictions ease, he’s going to be one busy man!

At the moment, Ciao Coffee is open seven days a week, from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and from 10am to 4pm at weekends.