Town hall to go red for May Day

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Town Hall and other public buildings in the county will light up red on Saturday 1 May to celebrate International Workers’ Day.

At the recent Carlow Municipal District meeting, cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward a notice of motion calling on the council to commit to lighting up red on 1 May, which was unanimously agreed by council members.

“Covid-19 has shed a light on the nature of essential workers and the role they played in keeping people safe and society running during the pandemic. As such, we should celebrate the work of nurses, teachers, retail workers and the many others who played vital roles throughout the pandemic,” said cllr Wallace.