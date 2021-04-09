What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications between 2-9 April.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

Kimberley Dudley McEvoy wishes to erect a single storey extension to the side and rear of the existing dwelling including alterations to front elevation at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

Breda Dudley McEvoy wishes to erect a single storey extension to the side and rear of the existing dwelling at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

Joe Somers wishes to construct a slatted shed at Killinane, Bagenalstown.

Ballon

Paul & Maire Finn wish to construct a single storey extension to the side of an existing detached dwelling at Forge Meadows, Ballon.

Carlow

Aldi (Stores) Ireland wish to construct development at a site of c.0.63 ha at Hanover Road, Carlow. The development will consist of (a) demolition of the existing discount foodstore and substation on the site of c.1411 sq. m; (b) construction of a new part 1, part 2 storey discount foodstore (to include off licence use) with a gross floor area of c. 1,969 sq. m (net retail area 1,280 sq. m.); (c) upgrade of the existing vehicular / pedestrian access from Hanover Road including relocation of the entrance 6 metres to the west; (d) Minor reconfiguration of the existing carpark and a reduction of 20 no. car parking spaces to provide a total of 100 no. car parking spaces and 10 no. bicycle spaces; (e) replacement and relocation (c. 12m south) of the existing pole sign with a new internally illuminated, double sided, free standing, identification pole sign adjacent to the western boundary of the site, 4 no. single-sided internally illuminated gable signs on the south-east, south-west and north-west gables, 1 no. single-sided window sign at entrance door (north-west elevation) (f) c. 90 sqm of solar panels provided at roof level; (g) All landscaping / lighting, boundary treatment, engineering and site development works (including a single storey ESB substation and switch room c. 21 sqm). A Natura Impact Statement will be submitted to the planning authority with this application.

Hacketstown

Eoin Byrne wishes to construct a development consisting of the construction of a single storey dwelling and garage at Curragh, Hacketstown.

Liffey Meats are seeking permission to construct a pitched roof over the existing flat roof at the facility to match an existing pitched roof over portion of the facility, erect vertical cladding on the elevations, with a parapet to ridge level of the proposed pitched roof, and creating two small open yard areas. The application also wishes to demolish a store room, two offices and a toilet.

Myshall

Ian and Eileen Rea wishes to demolish an existing domestic garage and construct a new 170 sq. m single and part two storey domes at Straduff, Myshall.

Tullow

Nick Faust wishes to change of use from holiday home use to permanent residential use at No. 13, Wolseley Park, Mount Wolseley, Tullow.

Niall Gorman wishes to demolish an existing single storey extension of 5.2sqm (to rear of the dwelling), along with the construction of a two storey extension at the same location and all associated site works at No. 3, Fr Murphy Terrace, Tullow.