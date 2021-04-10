Covid-19: 14 additional deaths, 455 new cases

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 455 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 additional deaths.

Of the deaths recorded today, three occurred in April, one in March, six in February and four in January.

The median age of those who died was 72.5 and the ages ranged from 55-90.

Today’s figures bring the total number of cases in the State to 240,643, while the number of Covid-19 related deaths is now 4,783.

Of today’s cases, 212 were men, 237 were women and 77 per cent were under the age of 45. The median age of the cases was 30-years-old.

As of 8am this morning, there were 208 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, 52 of whom were being treated in ICUs. Eleven additional people were been hospitalised with the virus in the past 24 hours.

As of April 7th, the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses that have been administered in the State was 1,018,264, of which 716,636 were first doses and 301,628 were second doses.