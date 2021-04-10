Fergus Moran: master mariner who would light up a room with his smile

By Charlie Keegan

A CARLOW husband and wife who lived the major part of their lives in Sausalito, California, USA passed away within seven months of each other following a 57-year marriage involving travel to, and adventure in, many parts of the globe.

Fergus Moran, a master mariner, was a native of Barrack Street, Carlow. He passed away on 5 April 2020 just two days past his 83rd birthday at his home in Fairfield, California. His death was attributed to heart failure. Fergus had been suffering from acute idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis for the final six months of his life.

Fergus’s wife, the former Sheila O’Rourke, a native of Dublin Street, Carlow, died on 24 November at home in Fairfield after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Fergus and Sheila married in the Cathedral of the Assumption on 2 June 1962, with the reception being held in the former Royal Hotel, Dublin Street. The couple had one son, Terry Breffni Moran, who survives them.

The attendance at the Moran-O’Rourke wedding included Paddy Dundon, a Dublin native who was a cousin of Dan Carbery, Green Road, Carlow and who was best friends with Fergus Moran. Paddy had a strong association with Carlow as he came on summer holidays every July and August to his grandmother, the late Madeline Governey, who resided at Barrowville, Kilkenny Road. Madeline was also grandmother to Dan Carbery.

At the end of July 1962, Paddy Dundon was ordained a priest for the Holy Ghost Missionary Society. So in 1954, the lives of Fergus and Paddy diverged, Fergus going to sea and Paddy joining the religious life.

Fergus was the eldest of three sons of Dublin city natives Terry and Nancy (née Bell) O’Moráin, both of whom had strong association with amateur drama in Carlow. Fergus completed his secondary education at the Christian Brothers School, Carlow in 1954. He followed a career at sea with the Merchant Navy from 1954 to 1968, serving on various type vessels.

Born to the seafaring life, Fergus had a distinguished career, starting as a 17-year-old navy cadet, third officer and second officer with British Tankers (later BP), sailing worldwide from the Persian Gulf.

A career that started at 17 ended 53 years later as a terminal operator, putting back into operation the decayed Iraqi port of Umm Qasr, establishing tariff and customs systems there to conduct business worldwide.

The Carlow man’s extraordinary professional life was shaped by World War II-era merchantmen and the post-war ports of the world.

His stevedoring career on the San Francisco waterfront, handling general and speciality cargoes, was full and varied. On his own terms, Fergus handled ships, longshoremen, trade unions and management – generally with sagacity, oftentimes force and always a bit of fun. His knowledge of the maritime industry was unparalleled and his love and appreciation of countless stories and legends.

Owner of a wooden boat named Shiralee, he raised his young family in Bohemian style in Sausalito aboard the craft, named Elan, a 48-foot Alden cutter. Until his final illness, Fergus was managing the restoration of Clover, a 68-foot Gaff-rigged cutter, built in Southampton, England in 1939, which saw service in the English Channel during World War II.

In 2012, Fergus contributed an article to Carloviana, the annual journal of the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS). The article was titled ‘Garlic is good, but give me the scallions’.

It was penned by Fergus in the winter of 2011 at his California home at the suggestion of his lifelong friend Dan Carbery, a man with an intense pride in all things concerning his native Carlow and who can boast an outstanding sporting pedigree, in particular in athletics and rugby. Dan asked Fergus to commit to paper some of his early memories of growing up in Carlow, suggesting it would ring a bell with old-time ***Carloviana*** readers.

It is worth placing on record that it is through the extensive research and accessing of relevant material by Dan Carbery that the tributes to Fergal and Sheila have been made possible. Dan was two years behind Fergus in the Christian Brothers Academy on Station Road, Carlow, at a time when rooms were taken in Bishop Foley Boys Primary School for second-level purposes. From that time in the early 1950s, when they would both go down to the swimming club at the end of Cox’s Lane, Fergus and Dan were the best of friends.

Paddy Dundon was a top-class distance swimmer and travelled to various swimming galas around the country with Fergus. Another good friend of Fergus’s in the swimming club was Betty Ryan O’Gorman. Fergus himself was a fine swimmer and diver, while also enjoying his time rowing in a maiden crew in the Carlow club colours.

Dan Carbery states: “I regularly walk or cycle up the towpath from Montgomery Street, recalling Fergus and other friends from the swimming club in the 1950s. Those were happy times.” He also recalls attending the wedding of Fergus and Sheila in the summer of 1962.

Referring back to Fergus’s contribution to ***Carloviana*** in 2012, he wrote the following narrative of his memories of his native town: ‘A previously somnolent and somewhat typical provincial market town has morphed from what it had been during the impecunious 1940s and ’50s to one of noisy economic vibrancy and diverse pursuits today.’

Having written about various aspects of Carlow town life and some of its people when he was growing up, including the harsh regime of the Christian Brothers at Bishop Foley Boys NS, Fergus recalled fond memories of ‘whistling down Cox’s Lane, flying past Prendergast’s and the Bank Field to the swimming club and great galas held there in the Barrow, where Jimmy O’Neill taught a few and charmed the rest with his one-and-a-halves and his half gainers. Jimmy had diving prowess to be sure and won many provincial championships, both in Leinster and Munster.

‘The finishing line for the rowing club’s racing regattas was at the same spot (33 yards across at the diving board) and the senior crew of the day did Carlow proud: Maurice Dowling, Harry Griffiths, Eamonn Stafford and Mick Bolger were peerless in the clinker fours, coxed by the diminutive Joe Fenlon.

‘Or down by Corcoran’s bottling plant at Graigue bridge to the boat house, where every summer at least a dozen of four-oared wherrys (rowing boats) were kept out of the sun under the arch of the bridge, ever at the ready and varnished bright by ‘Skipper’ Hennessy.

‘On weekends they would all be out, loaded to the gunnels with ministering mothers and ecstatic young ones and men, stripped to shirt sleeves and the odd waistcoat, rowing all the way up to the weir at Knockbeg for a day’s picnic outing. Hours later, the return trip, with the help of the slow current and the foremost triangle of duckboards standing up against the bow on each boat like a Polynesian sail to catch the evening breeze. Oh boy, what a sight to see, one in front of the other, gliding with little effort down the stretch past ‘the Bishop’s (Braganza) … one behind the other, like the amble of Brown’s cows.

‘There was gymnastics and boxing, too, at the clapboard one-storey gym on Burrin St owned by Nolan’s the Carrier and started by Paddy Nolan and Terry Moran with Des Early and others, not long after the war. We youngsters fought bouts of three by three-minute rounds at a carnival in the Bank Field one year, too, as I remember. A pity the boxing club folded too soon, foundering on hard times around 1952 or so.’

Fergus recalled a very active local troop of boy scouts at that time and the times camping by the Slaney during Easter, with Martin Doogue and the Brophy brothers providing supervision, sleeping in bell tents, feet to the pole and wrapped in a blanket and the fright in the night listening to Martin Brophy’s older brother tell ghost stories.

Then there was fishing for trout, roach, perch and pike in the river, ‘when close to the beet factory’s manifolds was a sweet spot’.

There was learning to swim in the Old Burrin, up beyond the Mill Race across the (railway) tracks and over the hill to the sandy shoals. Or up the Barrow Track to cross at Hickson’s lock and over the weir to join the boaters picnicking.

‘Carlow then was very much a market town and on the first Monday and Tuesday of every month the hustle and bustle of drovers and smells of the varying livestock being driven through town on those fair days caught in my nostrils still.

‘Watching the loading of a barge was a delightful sight for a boy. Each bag weighed about 300lbs and was delivered to the waterside from above by a wooden chute made smooth and shiny by the weight of the speeding burlap (coarse canvas used for sacking).

‘At the bottom, each man shouldered the weight and walked it over a plank laid ’thwartship across the open hold. With a twitch and a dip of the weighted shoulder, the bag fell – thump! – almost always lining up perfectly exact with its neighbour. A thousand bags and more and not a one needed to be lifted from below the knees. Think of that.’

On rainy, misty days when at a loose end, there was the exploring of any orchard ‘within a mile or two radius of Duggan’s, the Cross. Mitching was dangerous and infrequent, but apples and pears made a grand repast, especially when augmented with an uprooted scallion and a scraped carrot or a green, curly cabbage leaf. Best of all, a potato or two tossed on the coals of a tucked-away fire pulled out with a stick, hot and black and just perfect. Gloriously so, if someone had remembered to bring a pad of butter in his pocket.’

Following Fergus’s death, wife Sheila and son Terry received a letter of condolence and tribute to him from John McNeill from Concord, California, which provides a strong sense of the high esteem in which Fergus was held in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The McNeill letter stated: ‘Fergus was a friend of mine for the last 50 years. In all that time I have to say that I never met anyone who did not like him. He was indeed a “Man among Men”, the most loyal friend you could ever wish for, a master raconteur, and he would light up the whole room with his smile and warm greetings, whoever was there.

‘He and I have been sharing jokes and stories for as long as we have known each other and on many, many occasions we have shared problems at work and their solutions. We shared a very similar career path both at sea and ashore and we were both very proud of our adopted country.

‘Fergus was a true patriot, a straight arrow, a right-winger to the death and had a heart as big as the great outdoors. He was a gem, sometimes a diamond in the rough, and stubborn and unshakable in his disagreement when someone decried the USA, Ireland or the Merchant Navy.’

John McNeill’s letter continued: ‘He (Fergus) was one of a kind, a knowledgeable gentleman and the greatest friend, who was always happy to see everyone he met and always let them know it; master mariner, a master stevedore and a master of the art of conversation.

‘I am not ashamed to say that there is now a black hole in my life that he not only filled but overflowed with his friendship and his sense of humour that will never be forgotten; it was a great privilege to have known him for so long and to count him as a friend.’

John McNeill’s letter added: ‘Losing him is hard and I am sure the hardest for you both, but I know that in time you will be able to remember and smile at what a difference he made in life.’

Fergus Moran is survived by his son Terry, brothers Nial (Dallas, Texas and California) and Rory, well-known Carlow photographer, noted for treading the boards in Carlow Little Theatre Society (CLTS) productions, by his grandchildren Terry, Seán and Megan, nieces Robyn, Ferga and Cecilie, nephews Garrett, Michael and Rory.

His son Terry has followed in his father’s maritime footsteps, being a commander in the US Navy.

It is the intention that the ashes of Fergus Moran will be interred at Glasnevin National Cemetery, Dublin, where his father Terry is buried.

A gathering was held to his memory in the San Francisco Bay area to remember the well-travelled and popular Carlovian, who made his home and his name in America’s Golden State.