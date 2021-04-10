Gardaí renew appeal for information after man killed in Kildare stabbing

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a man in his 30s passed away from injures he sustained in a stabbing incident.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Newbridge, Co Kildare. Gardaí attended the scene at approximately 7.30pm where they discovered the man with an apparent stab wound.

He was treated at the scene by Gardaí and paramedics before he was removed by ambulance to St James’ Hospital, where his condition was said to be serious but stable.

Another man, also aged in his 30s, has since been charged in relation with the incident, having been arrested shortly after the incident. He appeared in court on Thursday.

Gardaí are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was in the Main Street/Thomas Street area of Newbridge at the time of the incident to come forward.

They are also asking anyone with video footage, including dash-cam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-431212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda Station.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out on Thursday and investigations into the matter are ongoing.