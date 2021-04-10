Home-energy survey aims to cut bills

By Suzanne Pender

FANCY some real savings on your energy bill? Well, Tullow Sustainable Energy Community (SECN) is hoping to do just that by asking householders in the town for their assistance in completing a simple survey about their energy use.

To make these savings a reality, Tullow SECN needs the assistance of at least 300 householders to complete a simple ten-question survey about their home, the types of fuel they use to heat their homes and their contact details.

“A sustainable energy community is one in which everyone works together to develop a sustainable energy system,” explains cllr Will Paton, a member of Tullow SECN. “This means using renewable energy where suitable and reducing energy use through energy-efficiency projects. Communities can save an average of 20% on their energy use, lowering fuel bills and increasing comfort levels. We hope to bring real savings to the people of Tullow town,” he added.

There’s also a real incentive for any household that completes the survey.

Every householder that completes the survey is entered into a draw and ten lucky winners will win a free building energy rating assessment and a €25 voucher to spend in a Tullow shop. The survey is available on Facebook at Tullow Sustainable Energy Community or Develop Tullow Association Limited or on www.tullow.ie.