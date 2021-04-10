Large family home in one of Carlow’s most prestigious residential areas

By Suzanne Pender

THIS large family home with spacious gardens at 6 Oak Park Road, Carlow is situated in one of the most prestigious residential areas of Carlow.

It is certainly all about location in regard to Oak Park Road. The house has five bedrooms and offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire a family residence to live in for every more.

Accommodation consists of entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen, utility room, lounge, sun room, master bedroom and an en suite; upstairs there are four more bedrooms and the main bathroom.

The rear garden is landscaped with mature planting and shrubs, very large, private and secluded, including a sun chalet. A few of the many features are dual oil and solid fuel central heating, double glazing and a monitored alarm.

This is, indeed, a truly lovely home requiring some modernisation. The house does have a real charm and a wandering feel.

Contact Kehoe Auctioneers to arrange a viewing today on 059 9131678 or email [email protected] for a brochure. A virtual tour and brochure are available on daft.ie