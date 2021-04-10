Life-saving defibrillator installed at Green Lane

By Suzanne Pender

THE potential to save a life is now a 24/7 reality at Green Lane, Carlow.

A 24-hour public access defibrillator was installed this week at the ESB premises on Green Lane, thanks to an initiative between the company and Carlow Town Community First Responders.

ESB Carlow kindly agreed to place its AED outside its premises on Green Lane, with Carlow Town Community First Responders then purchasing the heated outdoor cabinet making this project a reality.

“The code is accessible by dialling 999 and it’s available 24 hours a day,” explained Caroline Dargan of Carlow Town Community First Responders.

“This is our third defibrillator; the others are at Circle K on the Tullow Road and at the entrance to Dinn Rí at Tullow Street. We also will have another one shortly in Graiguecullen,” she added.

“Our aim is to roll out as many public access AEDs as possible; this is only the start. We want to enable as many people as possible to save lives,” added Caroline.

The local first responders also aim to get back to giving demonstrations on CPR once restrictions are lifted and they are continually fundraising to ensure greater numbers of AEDs across the town.

“It would be lovely if other businesses who have defibrillators would agree to place them outside their premises and we could sponsor the cabinet,” said Caroline.

An accessible, well-lit location with good security is always selected, ensuring vandalism isn’t an issue.

Any business interested in this collaboration with Carlow Town Community First Responders can contact the group on its Facebook page.